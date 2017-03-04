Healthy Kids Day promotes active lifestyles for kids

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Saturday kids spent the day inside burning off some of their built up winter energy, while also learning about tips to stay healthy.

Healthy Kids Day at the Chippewa Falls YMCA featured plenty of free activities for the kids like crafts, games and inflatables.



The kids and their parents were also able to gather and share information on nutrition, health and immunization among many other topics.



Executive Director at the YMCA, Jennifer Sherbinow, said 300-400 kids attended the event, which is important because people should learn about health at a young age.



"I think it is important just to show that activity and wellness and health is fun," Sherbinow said. "If it is not fun for kids, why would kids want to exercise? We want to show that it can be a great thing, and be fun, and you can learn while you are doing it, but we kind of want to make it fun while they learn so they want to keep doing it."

