Bloomer prom dress sale gives students a safe place to shop

Bloomer (WQOW) - Before you know it, prom season will be here and your daughter will be begging you for a new sparkly dress for the big night, but the prices can add up in a hurry.



With that in mind, Bloomer High School hosted a used prom dress sale Saturday where girls could pick out a gently used dress at a much lower cost than buying it new.



One of the organizers, Darian Thompson, said the the event is to help families financially, saying everyone should be able to afford prom.



She said it also gives students a safe place to find an affordable dress, instead of meeting strangers in public to make a deal, something she said is dangerous.



"It's not safe, and you do not know what you are going to get and then it could be a scam," Thompson said. "Here, you get to come and you get to try it on in a safe place. You can bring whoever you want to come with you and try the dress on and make sure it fits you right, and if you don't like it, then you have more dresses to try on."



There were over 300 dresses to pick from in all shapes and sizes, and priced from free to more than $100.