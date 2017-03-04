Memorial service held for former Rep. Tom Larson

Bloomer (WQOW) -- On Saturday, flags across Wisconsin were flown at half-staff in honor of former state Representative Tom Larson.



His memorial service was held at Bloomer Baptist Church that afternoon where family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes.



Former Rep. Larson (R-Colfax) passed away on Saturday, February 18 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer after a long battle with cancer. It was his 50th wedding anniversary. He was 69-years-old and is survived by his wife and 2 sons.



In his obituary, Larson was remembered as a man who loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, tractor pulls, traveling and spending time with his family, friends and constituents.



Rep. Larson was elected to the 67th Assembly District, which includes much of Chippewa and Dunn counties, in 2010. He served from 2011 until last year. Larson decided not to run for a 4th term and Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) won his seat in the 2016 election.