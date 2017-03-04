Man treated for 2nd degree burns after shed fire in Black River Falls

Black River Falls Fire Dept. (Press Release) -- On Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. the Black River Falls Fire Department (BRFFD) was paged by the Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center for a shed fire at W12022 County Highway P. This address is in the township of Albion and in the county of Jackson.

The Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center (EDC) advised at the time of the page the shed was to be fully involved and that it was close to a house and two vehicles.

Upon arrival the department found an 8’ x 10’ wood frame storage shed fully collapsed. The near by home showed heat damage to its vinyl siding and two windows in the home had broken glass from the heat. Two vehicles that were parked near the shed also showed heat – fire damage but were not burning. The department also had two small grass spot fires burning and requested DNR Fire Control paged.

The shed and its contents are a total loss. A damage estimate is not known at this time for any of the property damaged from the fire.

All the property is insured per the owner. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

One of the property owners did have second degree burns to his hands and face which were sustained in his attempt to save the home. The party was treated at the scene by Black River Emergency Medical Service and refused transport to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured during the incident. BRFFD was on scene for 1.5 hours s with four units and eight firefighters.

Also assisting at the scene was the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and DNR Fire Control.