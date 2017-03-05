New tools try to fight opioid epidemic in Central Wisconsin

Wausau (WAOW) -- With a recent study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention showing that 60 percent of fatal overdoses are a result of opioids, many are trying to figure out ways to lower that statistic.

New products are beginning to flood the market that is changing the way opioids are being dispensed by altering the packaging.

One of these new tools is something called TimerCap. It's a pill bottle cover with a digital timer that allows someone to know when the last time they took their medication was.

TimerCap is also used to let someone know if someone else has opened their medications.

"[Opioids] are highly sought after medications," said Larry Twersky, CEO of TimerCap LLC. "When opioids are brought in the house, you need to act differently."

Twersky said the product is not geared toward people who are already addicted, but rather to prevent new users from developing a habit.

Despite the benefits of products like TimerCap, Melissa Dotter, part of the Marathon County Drug-Free Communities Program, believes it won't be a simple fix to defeat the growing epidemic in Central Wisconsin.

"There are a lot of novel ideas out there to try and address this issue and it's going to take a multi-faceted approach," she said. "I think in the long-term, we need to make sure we're keeping them out of people's hands."

To prevent theft of medications, Twersky said he also has a product that will send a message to a cell phone every time a bottle is open.

A pack of three TimerCaps sells for ten dollars.