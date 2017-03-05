Man arrested for OWI in Dunn Co. with kids, drugs in the car

Dunn County (WQOW) -- A 40-year-old man from Chicago, IL was arrested early Sunday morning for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Dunn County. Authorities said two young children were in the car at the time.



According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Charles H. Dixon was stopped shortly after 1:00 a.m. for speeding on I-94. They said he was with a woman and two children under the age of 16.



In a press release, the state patrol said "a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Mr. Dixon was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence," his first offense.



He was arrested and initially taken to Mayo Menomonie hospital for a blood test, then to the Dunn County Jail. Dixon faces multiple charges, including operating under the influence with minors in the vehicle, speeding, deviation from designated traffic lane and possession of marijuana.