Princesses come to life at Children's Museum of Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many little girls dream of growing up to be a princess, and for some girls in the Chippewa Valley that dream came true Sunday.

Hundreds of kids turned the Children's Museum of Eau Claire into Cinderella's Palace for the sixth annual princess tea party.



Kids enjoyed royal tea and snacks, dance lessons and crafts, and even got to meet some of their favorite real princesses like Elsa and Ciinderella.



Marketing and Events Coordinator, Amie Winters, said the event is a sell out nearly every year because the magic of the event makes people of all ages feel a little extra special.



"For a little 5-year-old girl to be treated like the most important person in the room, I think it is just super special for them," Winters said. "To have the kids come in and see their excited expressions and them being overwhelmed by how real and cool it is, it's really special for us too because we know we made their dream of being a princess come alive."



The event is so popular, they had to break it up into a morning and afternoon session in order to accommodate all of the people.