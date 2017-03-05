Warm weather welcomed by those itching to get outside

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The roller coaster weather continues, as some people spent the day outside enjoying the fresh air, just one week after digging out from a snow storm.



Outdoor enthusiasts told News 18 they are tired of being stuck inside during the winter, so they'll any chance to get out and go for a walk, or take the dogs to the park.



News 18 also caught up with some skateboarders who said the bare pavement makes their eyes light up. They said when there is snow on the ground they have to drive more than an hour to find the nearest indoor skate park.



"We get out as much as we can when it is nice," said Tyler Morse and Sawyer Engebratson. "It is just the best feeling. It means everything to me to be outside, to be physical, to be active. It just makes everything better. it makes the day better."



Community members told us they are hopeful a warm day like this is only the start of what is to come, but they are cautious, saying it is still winter in Wisconsin and anything can happen.

