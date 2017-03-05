Nintendo Switch games taste really, really bad on purpose

Wausau (WAOW) -- While Nintendo officially launched its newest home console, the company added a non-toxic chemical agent to the games to prevent children and pets from ingesting the small cartridges and possibly choking.

The chemical is called denatonium benzoate. The chemical is already required by Wisconsin state law to be inside anti-freeze so children won't ingest it.

Many gamers like Hamilton Porter, an employee at Gaming Generations in Rib Mountain, thought it was all just rumors.

"I tasted my Zelda cartridge and, yes, it tasted terrible," he said. "I thought it was a bunch of lies."

The new bad tasting game cartridges are about the size of a quarter, so it's no wonder that Christopher Smart thinks it's a good idea, especially for his two young sons that enjoy video games.

"When [kids] don't like something and they toss it out. When mine were little, they would spit that sucker out," he said. "It's a positive, regardless."

Representatives from Nintendo confirmed to the video game website Polygon that they added the chemical agent on purpose.

None of Nintendo's previous games were coated with the bitter agent.