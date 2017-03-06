Bond set for Eau Claire man accused of attacking officer, stealing and crashing squad car

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The man accused of attacking an Eau Claire police officer and then driving off with the officer's squad car made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Damian Stauffer appeared in Chippewa County Court via video-conferencing from the county jail. The judge set a cash bond of $25,000. Stauffer's lawyer had requested a signature bond, pointing out that he has no criminal record.

Stauffer is accused of punching the officer through the open window of his squad car, then struggling with the officer before fleeing in the squad car, crashing into several parked vehicles before he was caught. Prior to that, police said he was involved in an altercation at a home on Runway Avenue, which ended with a three-year-old child being hurt. They said he then forced his way into a neighbor's home in a failed attempt to steal car keys.

If he is able to post bond, he was ordered not to have contact with the victims and not to drink or do any drugs.

Stauffer will return to court next Tuesday.

Posted on March 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - News 18 breaks down the time-line of events that left an officer injured and 20-year-old Damian Stauffer, of Eau Claire, in the hospital. News 18 learned Stauffer was arrested on a plethora of charges, including abuse of a child, attempted strong armed robbery and battery to an officer.

Police said they were called to Eau Claire's north side for a family problem, but the actions of Stauffer, once he left the home, add to a laundry list of possible charges.

The first call came in around midnight at a home on Runway Avenue. Family members told police Stauffer had been acting strange and that there was an altercation, during which a 3-year-old child was hurt. Police said that child is doing okay.

After the altercation, Stauffer fled the home and attempted to steal car keys from a neighbor, but the homeowner was able to get Stauffer out. It was then police searched the area for Stauffer, with one officer investigating an alley near the home, said Deputy Chief of Patrol Chad Hoyord.

"The suspect then came out of the dark and came right up to the window real fast and punched the officer in the face through the open window,” Hoyord said.

During the ensuing altercation, the officer was pulled from the vehicle and Stauffer got in. A taser was used, but it did not stop Stauffer from stealing the police car and taking off. Police said he struck a number of cars in the alley before the car eventually stopped two blocks away. Police said Stauffer locked himself in the car and refused to exit. That's when police deployed pepper spray to force him out and used non-lethal bean bag rounds to subdue him.

Hoyord said officers had to be proactive because there was a cache of weapons in the vehicle. "There are some weapons in the vehicles that we carry in our cars. So, one of the concerns was that, if he would be able to figure out how to access that,” Hoyord said. “We needed to get him out of the vehicle as soon as we could."

Police could not comment on whether drug use was suspected. Stauffer remains in a local hospital and will see a judge once he is medically cleared.

While the incident happened in the City of Eau Claire, it was in a part of town in Chippewa County. That is where the judicial leg of the case will happen.

Hoyord praised his officers for their handling of the incident, saying they likely prevented something much worse from happening.

Posted on March 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have released more information about an incident that unfolded in Eau Claire on early Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the Eau Claire Police Department said police were called to a home on the 3300 block of Runway Avenue in Eau Claire. Police said a family member reported 20-year-old Damian Stauffer, from Eau Claire, was inside the house "acting strangely", had injured a three-year-old child and later left on foot.

Police said Stauffer walked to another home on Runway Avenue and forced his way into that home, demanding car keys. They said the homeowner was able to force Stauffer out of his home and called police to report the incident.

Eau Claire police said an officer was driving through the Runway Avenue area to look for Stauffer and was unaware of the home invasion that occurred. Police said Stauffer attacked the officer and punched the officer in the face through the open driver's side window. Police said a struggle ensued outside of the officer's patrol car.

Authorities said the officer deployed a taser during the struggle, but they said it didn't have an effect on Stauffer. Police said he was able to break free from the officer and enter the patrol car. Police said the officer attempted several times to pull Stauffer from the car, but Stauffer was able to put the patrol car into gear and flee the scene. They said he drove away at a high speed and hit several unoccupied cars that were parked in the alley.

Eau Claire police said the patrol car had major damage and stopped within two blocks of where it was originally taken. Police said Stauffer remained in the car even after officers commanded him to exit the car. Authorities said they "deployed OC into the vehicle", and he exited the car thereafter.

Police said Stauffer still refused to follow commands and remained uncooperative. Police said they shot him with a less than lethal bean bag round and took him into custody. Authorities said the officer, who was injured during the incident, has been treated and released. Authorities said they are not able to provide an update on the three-year-old child's injuries.

Stauffer is currently being evaluated at a local hospital. Once released, police said Stauffer will be taken to Chippewa County Jail. Police said he is arrested for the following charges:

Domestic Disorderly Conduct

Physical Abuse of a Child

Attempted Strong Armed Robbery

Battery to Law Enforcement Officer

Attempting to disarm a Law Enforcement Officer

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owners Consent

Posted on March 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Three people, including a child and a police officer, were injured in an overnight incident on Eau Claire's north side. The suspect is in custody as of Monday morning.

Eau Claire police said they were called to a home on the 3300 block of Runway Avenue around midnight for a report of "family trouble." Bridget Coit, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department said a three-year-old child was injured, and the suspect is a 20-year-old man.

After the child was injured, the suspect went down the block and allegedly started a fight at another home. Police surrounded the second home, and when the suspect came outside, Coit says he started a fight with one of the officers, who was injured. That officer used his taser on the 20-year-old, but it didn't stop him.

Coit said the suspect stole a squad car and drove it down the alleyway, crashing into four parked cars and a fence. The suspect barricaded himself inside the car, but Coit said one of the windows had broken, so officers used the opening to pepper spray the suspect.

Once the suspect came out of the car, officers fired multiple beanbag rounds at him, according to police. Once he was hit, they were able to take him into custody.

The suspect, the injured office and the child were all expected to recover from their injuries.

Stay with News 18 for the latest updates on this incident.