Holmen teen arrested for attempted homicide

Trempealeau Co. (News Release) -- A Wisconsin teen is under arrest for attempted homicide after stabbing two people last week.

According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, they responded to a call from Katlynn Stinson, 21 of Mindoro, and Anthony Stagman, 18 of La Crosse, saying they were stabbed at a residence near Centerville around 4:19 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, February 26. According to the release, the two had pulled over on the side of the road because they could not make it any further due to their injuries.

Included in the release, Trempealeau County officers arrested the suspect in the incident, 17-year-old Arik Schultz from Holmen. He was arrested for second degree attempted intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, first degree reckless injury, and felony use of a weapon. Both Stinson and Stagman were treated at a hospital and later released.

This incident is still under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.