Eau Claire Co. ATV trails closed

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - ATV trails in one western Wisconsin county will be closed.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department said its ATV trails and routes in Eau Claire county will be closed from March 15 through May 14. Staff said the trails and routes will reopen on May 15. They said these dates coincide with closing of the adjoining ATV trails and routes in Clark County.

If you have questions about the ATV trails and routes, please call the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department at 715-839-4783.