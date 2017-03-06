"Magic of March" on-air, online coverage of WIAA tournaments

Eau Claire (WQOW) - WQOW is gearing up for the WIAA girls and boys basketball tournaments.
Starting this week, WQOW will be in Green Bay to bring you on-air and online coverage of the WIAA Girls Basketball tournaments. Coverage will include:
Coverage for the WIAA Boys Basketball tournaments will take place in Madison, and on-air and online coverage includes:
Download the "Magic of March" app on your iOS or Android phones and tablets for live streaming video, scores and highlights of each tournament.
