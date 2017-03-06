"Magic of March" on-air, online coverage of WIAA tournaments - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

"Magic of March" on-air, online coverage of WIAA tournaments

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - WQOW is gearing up for the WIAA girls and boys basketball tournaments.

Starting this week, WQOW will be in Green Bay to bring you on-air and online coverage of the WIAA Girls Basketball tournaments. Coverage will include:

  • Thursday, March 9 -- 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Friday, March 10 -- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 11 -- 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Coverage for the WIAA Boys Basketball tournaments will take place in Madison, and on-air and online coverage includes:

  • Thursday, March 16 -- 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Friday, March 17 -- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 18 -- 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Download the "Magic of March" app on your iOS or Android phones and tablets for live streaming video, scores and highlights of each tournament.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.