Holmen Police report attempted abduction of young girl

The hunt for the suspect is underway in an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl Monday morning in Holmen.

Police Chief Shane Collins said that shortly before 8 a.m., a man physically tried to take the girl to his vehicle, but she was able to get away. He said that the girl kicked the man a number of times before she escaped. She then ran home where her father then called police.

It happened in the area of Western Avenue and Mallard Drive.

Police are looking for anyone in that area who may have security cameras to check to see if they have any pictures or video of the man or his vehicle described below.

Chief Collins said that the reason the girl was able to give a good description was because while she was at the bus stop, she was able to watch the suspect prior to the attempted abduction.

"You have to keep an eye on your kids," he said. "You know, it's Holmen and people think it's small town Holmen but we still get all the crime that other cities get just not as much but we still get it," he said. "So you have to take a proactive approach and keep an eye on your kids and make sure they get on the buss and make sure they're safe."

The man is described as a short stocky male, 5'5", with a dark complexion, large dark birthmark above upper lip (left side), large flat nose, large lips with a cut on the lower lip, some stubble, "soul patch" (dark hair) under the lower lip, scar on the right forearm on outside of wrist, fresh long cut on left thigh above knee (blood and scabbing), possible accent.

He was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with unknown wording in white across the upper back. He had on light blue jeans with tears in both legs, dark colored boxers visible out the top of the jeans, along with a brown belt. He was wearing black framed reflective sunglasses with paint on the left lens. The suspect had on black boots with gray and black laces. He was also wearing black, possibly leather, gloves.

Police also provided a description of the man's vehicle. It is an olive green 4-door vehicle with rust around the wheel wells, and a silver grill. Back side windows were tinted. no back plate, front plate with blue letters starting with "B". Black plastic frame around the plate. Silver duct tape around driver's side mirror, silver duct tape diagonal across upper left corner of back window. Dent in driver's side rear quarter panel. Trim piece along the lower drive's side of car that looked to be painted black, was chipping towards the rear tire and silver was visible.

Chief Collins asked that anyone with information to contact the Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212. He asks, too, that if anyone sees the suspect's vehicle, to not approach it, but instead call 911.