Facebook has finally caved - the Menlo Park, California-based social media site is finally adding a "dislike" button in its messenger app.

Facebook, the largest social media network in the world, had more than 1 billion daily users in December 2016. About one billion people use its Messenger app.

The dislike feature has been rolled out to a small number of Facebook users.

Facebook has ignored repeated requests for a "dislike" button, citing that it could encourage bullying.