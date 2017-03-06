Eau Claire health officials say winter thaw could contaminate well water

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department encouraged private well owners to taste their water this week as part of National Groundwater Awareness Week.

The health department said this week should be the annual reminder for private well owners to get their water tested for bacteria and nitrate levels. The health department tests thousands of samples each year, and said normally in Eau Claire County, 10 percent of samples come back with too high nitrate levels, and 15 to 20 percent of samples show bacterial growth.

Shane Sanderson, the city-county health department's director of environmental health and laboratory, said there are many reasons why well water can be contaminated, but winter weather can be especially hard on wells.

"When things freeze, and then contract and thaw, we can get some cracking and some damage, whether it is the roads we drive on or the well casing we drink out of," Sanderson said. "We always want to make sure people are testing this time of the year to make sure that their well, even though it tested safe last year, is still testing safe."

Sanderson said the color, taste, flavor and smell of water cannot determine whether or not it is safe, but if those components change drastically within a week's time, he suggested testing the water. The health department said everyone in the area drinks from groundwater, which is why it is important to make sure the supply is safe.

"Here in Eau Claire, they test the water supply more than 700 times a year," Sanderson said. "All we ask for a private well owner is to test it once at least a year. There are a lot of people out there who are going to see this, and they are going to say, 'I think it was tested when I bought the house'. It's time to test again."

Sanderson said when taking a sample from the faucet, it is also important to check the well itself, making sure the cap is not damaged and there is a small screen to allow airflow and balance the vacuum. Sanderson said he's seen where insects or mice have gotten into wells. He added the electrical conduit also needs to be secured.

Sanderson said the health department or a commercial lab can test wells. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department charges $18 for a bacteria test and $18 for a nitrate test. If the water sample comes back bad, Sanderson said the health department will walk the homeowner through a chlorination treatment process.