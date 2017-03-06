Eau Claire committee hopes to restore Boyd Park Bathing Beach

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local group is petitioning to bring back the Boyd Park beach more than 80 years after it closed.

Chris Buske, a new member of the Steering Committee of the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association, was inspired to restore the beach after seeing an historical photo of the Bathing Beach below Boyd Park. The beach was just west of the walk bridge over the Eau Claire River.

Mark Ruddy, Steering Committee president, said swimming was a regular routine at the location until 1936 when raw waste started being dumped upstream. The committee is working with the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department and the DNR to see if they can restore the classic beach look and, over time, rebuild the wooden staircase that once went down to the water.

"We have cities all over the world building these wonderful splash ponds just to have water for the kids, while we are graced here with the Eau Claire River in this beautiful setting to make this into a wading, swimming beach like it had been," Ruddy said. "It just takes one person with a creative idea, and a group of neighbors who are creative and generous and want to make our neighborhood a better place."

The steering committee also said with the new bathrooms in Boyd Park, the beach would be an ideal place for kayakers to stop. The committee said it will start the project in spring 2017.