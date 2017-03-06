Eau Claire city and county crews deal with what winter left behind

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- A lot of the snow has melted, at least for now, meaning the impact of winter in Wisconsin is visible throughout the Chippewa Valley.

News 18 spoke with Eau Claire County Highway Jon Johnson and City of Eau Claire Street Supervisor Cory Tietz. They both said road problems were only made worse by an early thaw, followed by another snow storm less than two weeks ago.

“A lot of headaches,” Johnson said. “Now with the refreeze and the thawing again, it does a lot of stress on the pavements. It did cause us quite a bit of infrastructure damage when we had that warm weather. It was really nice. I wish it would of stayed, but we are dealing with that problem right now.”



Johnson said the temperatures warmed up quickly last month. That thawed the ground enough that when mother nature struck again less than two weeks ago, the roads were susceptible to damage from plows.

“We had some unusual early spring weather that was nice, but with that comes some damage that is going to cost us some money to fix,” Johnson said.



Thankfully, a relatively mild winter in terms of snowfall has the county well under budget.



“Winter budget wise, it looked like we were $112,000 to $113,000 to the good. That's a good thing but we'll probably be using those funds to fix up some of the roads that were damaged.”

In the city of Eau Claire, it is the same story. Roads are in rough shape, but under budget for the year so far.

“Up until now we have used about 20% of that budget,” Tietz said. “That budget also has to get us through December 31, so we are in pretty good shape right now.”



He said they fill in pot holes year round, but spring time is by far the busiest time for pavement replacement.



“Just like anything else, when it freezes the ice expands, and it pushes anything that is loose out of where it is now, so we end up with potholes,” Tietz said.



He said March brings a lot of fluctuating temperatures and conditions, something the department is prepared for.

“There is really not a lot you can do about it.,” Tietz said. “Any time you plow this time of year its always something that you don't look forward to. You just hope you don't have any substantial damage with anything.”