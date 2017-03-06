All-Big Ten Men's Basketball

Wisconsin Athletics News Release (Monday, March 6) --



Five members of the No. 24 Wisconsin men’s basketball team received season-ending awards from the Big Ten Conference on Monday, headlined by Ethan Happ earning first-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Since the Big Ten started designating first-team All-Big Ten honorees in 1948, Happ joins Michael Finley (1993) as the only Wisconsin players to earn first-team honors in their sophomore season.

Including Happ, a total of 10 different UW players have been named first-team All-Big Ten over the past 16 seasons, combining for 14 first-team all-conference honors. No other program in the Big Ten has more during that era.

Happ, who was a first-team All-Big Ten pick by both the coaches and the media, was also named to the league’s all-defensive team for the second straight season. Seven different Badgers have been named to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive Team, but Happ joins Michael Flowers (2x) and Josh Gasser (3x) as the only players in program history to earn multiple selections. Happ led the Big Ten in steals during conference play (2.3 per game) and leads UW with 38 blocks on the year.

Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes were each recognized for their play in their senior campaigns. Koenig earned second-team All-Big Ten praise from the coaches and third-team All-Big Ten selection from the media, while Hayes was tabbed with third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Koenig was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree last season. Hayes adds this year’s third-team plaque to his resume of conference accolades that includes first team last year, third team in 2015, as well as Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and all-freshman team in 2014.

Zak Showalter was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team for the first time in his career, joining teammate Happ. Fifth in the conference with 1.4 steals per game, Showalter was also an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last year.

For the second-straight season, Vitto Brown was recognized with the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Wisconsin begins postseason play this week as the No. 2 seed at the 2017 Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers will face the winner of No. 7 Iowa and No. 10 Indiana on Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT).

2016-17 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Coaches)

FIRST TEAM

Peter Jok, Iowa

MELO TRIMBLE, Maryland

Nate Mason, Minnesota

CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Malcolm Hill, Illinois

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM #

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Tai Webster, Nebraska

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

Tony Carr, Penn State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Reggie Lynch, Minnesota

Vic Law, Northwestern

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Zak Showalter, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue

DEFENSIVE PLAYER

OF THE YEAR

Reggie Lynch, Minnesota

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Nicholas Baer, Iowa

COACH OF THE YEAR

Richard Pitino, Minnesota

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Malcolm Hill, Illinois; Collin Hartman, Indiana; Nicholas Baer, Iowa; Damonte Dodd, Maryland; Zak Irvin, Michigan; Eron Harris, Michigan State; Bakary Konaté, Minnesota; Jordy Tshimanga, Nebraska; Sanjay Lumpkin, Northwestern; C.J. Jackson, Ohio State; Payton Banks, Penn State; Jon McKeeman, Purdue; Mike Williams, Rutgers; Vitto Brown, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections IN?ALL?CAPS

2016-17 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Media)

FIRST TEAM

Peter Jok, Iowa

Melo Trimble, Maryland

Nate Mason, Minnesota

CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Malcolm Hill, Illinois

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Tai Webster, Nebraska

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern

THIRD TEAM#

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Zak Irvin, Michigan

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Trevor Thompson, Ohio State

Tony Carr, Penn State

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Richard Pitino, Minnesota

Unanimous selections IN?ALL?CAPS

# Additional honorees due to tie