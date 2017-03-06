All-Big Ten Men's Basketball

Wisconsin Athletics News Release (Monday, March 6) --
Five members of the No. 24 Wisconsin men’s basketball team received season-ending awards from the Big Ten Conference on Monday, headlined by Ethan Happ earning first-team All-Big Ten recognition.
Since the Big Ten started designating first-team All-Big Ten honorees in 1948, Happ joins Michael Finley (1993) as the only Wisconsin players to earn first-team honors in their sophomore season.
Including Happ, a total of 10 different UW players have been named first-team All-Big Ten over the past 16 seasons, combining for 14 first-team all-conference honors. No other program in the Big Ten has more during that era.
Happ, who was a first-team All-Big Ten pick by both the coaches and the media, was also named to the league’s all-defensive team for the second straight season. Seven different Badgers have been named to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive Team, but Happ joins Michael Flowers (2x) and Josh Gasser (3x) as the only players in program history to earn multiple selections. Happ led the Big Ten in steals during conference play (2.3 per game) and leads UW with 38 blocks on the year.
Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes were each recognized for their play in their senior campaigns. Koenig earned second-team All-Big Ten praise from the coaches and third-team All-Big Ten selection from the media, while Hayes was tabbed with third-team All-Big Ten honors.
Koenig was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree last season. Hayes adds this year’s third-team plaque to his resume of conference accolades that includes first team last year, third team in 2015, as well as Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and all-freshman team in 2014.
Zak Showalter was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team for the first time in his career, joining teammate Happ. Fifth in the conference with 1.4 steals per game, Showalter was also an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last year.
For the second-straight season, Vitto Brown was recognized with the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Wisconsin begins postseason play this week as the No. 2 seed at the 2017 Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers will face the winner of No. 7 Iowa and No. 10 Indiana on Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT).
2016-17 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Coaches)
FIRST TEAM
Peter Jok, Iowa
MELO TRIMBLE, Maryland
Nate Mason, Minnesota
CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Malcolm Hill, Illinois
Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern
Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM #
Thomas Bryant, Indiana
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Tai Webster, Nebraska
Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
James Blackmon Jr., Indiana
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Corey Sanders, Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Tyler Cook, Iowa
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Amir Coffey, Minnesota
Tony Carr, Penn State
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Reggie Lynch, Minnesota
Vic Law, Northwestern
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Zak Showalter, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue
DEFENSIVE PLAYER
OF THE YEAR
Reggie Lynch, Minnesota
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Nicholas Baer, Iowa
COACH OF THE YEAR
Richard Pitino, Minnesota
BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Malcolm Hill, Illinois; Collin Hartman, Indiana; Nicholas Baer, Iowa; Damonte Dodd, Maryland; Zak Irvin, Michigan; Eron Harris, Michigan State; Bakary Konaté, Minnesota; Jordy Tshimanga, Nebraska; Sanjay Lumpkin, Northwestern; C.J. Jackson, Ohio State; Payton Banks, Penn State; Jon McKeeman, Purdue; Mike Williams, Rutgers; Vitto Brown, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections IN?ALL?CAPS
2016-17 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Media)
FIRST TEAM
Peter Jok, Iowa
Melo Trimble, Maryland
Nate Mason, Minnesota
CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Malcolm Hill, Illinois
Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Tai Webster, Nebraska
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern
THIRD TEAM#
James Blackmon Jr., Indiana
Thomas Bryant, Indiana
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin
Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Zak Irvin, Michigan
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern
Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State
Trevor Thompson, Ohio State
Tony Carr, Penn State
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Corey Sanders, Rutgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Richard Pitino, Minnesota
Unanimous selections IN?ALL?CAPS
# Additional honorees due to tie
