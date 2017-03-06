Bloomer Preparing For WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament

Bloomer (WQOW) -- Bloomer is preparing for its first trip to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament since 2000.



Back then, freshman Nikki Wilson saw time off the bench for a Blackhawks team that finished as the Division 3 runner-up. Wilson is now Nikki Seibel, back in Bloomer teaching and coaching, and she says she hopes to share some of her state tourney experiences with her players--all of whom are way too young to remember the 1999-2000 season.



"I think that's helped a lot, even in the last couple games," says Nikki Seibel, the head coach of the Blackhawks, "those big stages, I remember going through it and feeling some of those emotions, mixed emotions of excitement, nervousness, and I think we've had some really good conversations on kind of what this week is going to look like, kind of what we need to stay focused on."



Winning a sectional title to get to state still hasn't sunk in with a number of Bloomer players.



"I think once we get there," says Blackhawks senior guard Chandler Zwiefelhofer, "and once we step out on the court, that's when it's really going to hit me."



"I still haven't been able to process it," says Bloomer junior guard Justyne Burgess, "it's just so exciting, and I just can't wrap my head around it yet, it's a dream come true."



"I think it's a huge deal," says Blackhawks senior guard/forward Aliyah Seibel, "everyone comes out and supports us, and we're really thankful for that, I think it's a huge deal for everybody, not just our team, either."



This will be Bloomer's fourth trip to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament. The Blackhawks returned home with the runner-up trophy in each of their three previous appearances at state.



"I think they're excited just to make some memories together," says head coach Nikki Seibel, "and you know, a lot of them played softball together when they went to state a couple years ago, and they've played volleyball together and been on that big stage, too, so they've got experience with that and I think they'll take it and channel it, and you know, they keep talking about, we just need to do what we've been doing the last few games, they're excited and ready to kind of show that to the bigger stage."



Bloomer was a five seed heading into this postseason, but the Blackhawks went into the playoffs with confidence, after playing a tough regular season schedule, and taking a few close losses.



"We really buckled down in practice and focused and pushed each other harder," says Zwiefelhofer, "and that loss to Hayward motivated us even more, started back in the beginning, playoffs started, so we really played hard."



"We trust each other," Burgess says, "we've been together for so long, we've been playing with each other through middle school, and being able to know each other that much and have that connection with each other, it really helps us in the long run."



"I don't think we have to worry about staying focused," says Aliya Seibel, "I just think that we need to remain calm and confident, I don't, I mean, nerves are going to get to us but we just need to just be confident in each other and stay calm."



Bloomer battles Martin Luther at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, at the Resch Center in Green Bay. If the Blackhawks beat the Spartans, Bloomer will play for a Division 3 state title Saturday, at 2:30 P.M.



You can watch all the games of the 2017 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament live on WQOW 18, online at wqow.com, or on your mobile device, by downloading the Magic of March app.