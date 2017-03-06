Steve Crutchley Leaving EC Memorial Football

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- When the 2017 high school football season kicks off, there will be a new head coach on the sideline for Eau Claire Memorial.



Steve Crutchley will be resigning to take an assistant coaching position at Division I Northern Illinois University. Crutchley shared that news with the Old Abes in a team meeting late Monday afternoon, and then confirmed that news in a phone call with News 18 Sports Director Bob Bradovich Monday night.



Crutchley is a Black River Falls native who played college football at UW-Eau Claire. In his one season with the Old Abes, Memorial finished with a 4-5 overall record. Prior to returning to the area, Crutchley was on the coaching staff at Western Illinois.