Steve Crutchley Leaving EC Memorial Football

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- When the 2017 high school football season kicks off, there will be a new head coach on the sideline for Eau Claire Memorial.

Steve Crutchley will be resigning to take an assistant coaching position at Division I Northern Illinois University.  Crutchley shared that news with the Old Abes in a team meeting late Monday afternoon, and then confirmed that news in a phone call with News 18 Sports Director Bob Bradovich Monday night.

Crutchley is a Black River Falls native who played college football at UW-Eau Claire.  In his one season with the Old Abes, Memorial finished with a 4-5 overall record.  Prior to returning to the area, Crutchley was on the coaching staff at Western Illinois.

