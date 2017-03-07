Former inmate returns to Lincoln Hills for first time since release

Irma (WAOW) -- James Walters, 38, of Merrill was locked up in Lincoln Hills in the late 1990's for stealing cars and has never been back to the Irma youth prison since he was released.

Walters returned for the first time in 20 years on Monday and unexpectedly ended up back in the prison where he said inexplicable horrors took place.

"[I feel] nervous. Kind of sick to my stomach," Walters said as he first arrived at the facility. "I never thought I'd be here again. I haven't been here since the day I got out."

It might have been decades since Walters last saw the prison, but only months since state and federal authorities launched an investigation into the prison for accusations of repeated abuse.

Walters recalls a time when a friend was having a seizure in the prison. Walters said he was holding the teen so he wouldn't get injured from convulsions.

"I'm not going to let him go. And [a guard] kicked me in my face," he said.

Walters then said he locked himself in his cell with a mattress in retaliation.

"Unloaded that whole canister of pepper spray into my room so I couldn't breath," he said.

As Walters was showing Newsline 9 around the perimeter of the facility, two guards came out and temporarily detained Walters and a reporter inside the prison.

Prison staff requested to see Newsline 9's interview with Walters. Being back in the facility was not easy for the married man with three children.

"Overwhelmed. Adrenaline. Sickness. I thought I was going to throw up, man, to be honest," he said after leaving the property.

The Department of Corrections did not want to interview about Walters allegations but said that Lincoln Hills is a safe place for youth.

No signs are posted at the facility mentioning recording or trespassing of any kind.

The Department of Corrections said Walters and the reporter were temporarily detained for the security of inmates and staff.

