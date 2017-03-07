Federal review finds deficiencies at Wisconsin veterans home in King

Madison, Wis (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has found five deficiencies at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Sen. Tammy Baldwin, whose request prompted a DVA review in early January, released a copy of the department's report on Monday.

Deficiencies included administering the wrong cough syrup to a resident, failing to create a treatment plan for a resident with spasms and seizures and failing to monitor a resident's automated mattress to prevent falls. Facility staff also failed to routinely test elevators and update a plan to prevent aspiration pneumonia.

The findings were based on a survey conducted Jan. 10-13.

Around 700 residents receive care at King, which provides them with nursing, counseling and social activities. The facility has been plagued by allegations of mismanagement.