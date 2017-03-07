Organic Valley entered in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

La Crosse (WXOW) -- A biennial cheese competition, now in its 19th year will kick-off on Tuesday in Green Bay.

The United States Champion Cheese Contest judges quality cheeses, butters, and yogurts presenting a total of 100 awards.

Carie Wagner, Product Development Group Leader at Organic Valley in La Farge grew up in a dairy farm family and said making cheese is quite the process, of course beginning with milk.

"We pasteurize it or we heat treat it, then we get it to a certain temperature dependent upon the type of cheese we're making," said Wagner.

They then add starter culture or "good" bacteria to the mix, to ripen and slowly thicken the substance.

"We cut that mass and we form the cheese curds then we form the cheese curds that you see in the stores," added Wagner.

It takes any where from two and a half hours, up to four hours to create a type of cheese and that's before testing.

"Every day it comes up from our cheese room that cuts the cheese and we test it for E. coli, coliform, and endobacteria," said Cayla Wong, Quality Assurance Technician for Organic Valley.

It's an effort to consistently ensure safety and quality stressed Wagner, "We look at what works in our system, what gives us the flavor profiles and the body and texture that we want organic valley customers to experience."

Organic Valley submitted four types of butter, Grassmilk yogurt, Mozzarella string cheese, and Grassmilk sharp cheddar cheese for judging at the United States Championship Cheese competition this week.

"I think like anything, it helps to hear the ideas. Everyone's there and collaborating about making and keeping Wisconsin this great cheesemaking state," expressed Wagner.

The Cheese Champion Reception, featuring cheese and beer pairings will be held Thursday evening, March 8th to announce the Champion and runners up.

Winners of the competition will be honored at a gala awards banquet in April, at the Wisconsin Cheese Industry Conference in Madison.

MORE INFORMATION: Organic Valley

MORE INFORMATION: United States Championship Cheese Contest