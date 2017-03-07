Wisconsin State Supreme Court rules to allow guns on Madison bus - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin State Supreme Court rules to allow guns on Madison buses

Madison (WKOW) -- The state Supreme Court has overturned an appeals court ruling and sided with a gun rights group, ruling the city of Madison must allow bus passengers to carry concealed weapons.

Wisconsin Carry, a gun rights advocacy group, legally challenged Madison's Metro Transit's ban on guns in 2014. The group argued Metro Transit's policy prohibiting weapons cannot supersede the state's concealed-carry law signed by Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2011.

The court ruled 5-2.

Wisconsin Carry President Nik Clark said the ruling will have implications across the state.

Metro Transit spokesman Mick Rusch did not immediately respond to a message from the Associated Press.

