Weather service confirms twister north of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that it was a tornado that caused extensive damage north of Minneapolis.

Forecasters said the tornado that damaged buildings and took down trees and power lines near Zimmerman Monday evening was the earliest twister recorded in Minnesota. The community is about 35 miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul. A survey crew was still determining how many times the tornado touched down and its strength.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2n1QVaT ) said another survey team was inspecting damage in Clarks Grove about 15 miles north of Albert Lea in southern Minnesota. It's possible another tornado caused extensive damage there.

Previously, the earliest tornado ever reported in Minnesota happened on March 18, 1968 in Truman.