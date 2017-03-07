Speaker: Tax dollar shift for roads not long-term solution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said shifting more tax dollars toward roads in the next budget isn't a long-term solution for transportation funding.

The state's transportation fund faces a nearly $1 billion shortfall. Gov. Scott Walker has refused to raise the gas tax or vehicle fees to fill the hole. His biennial budget calls for $500 million in borrowing and delaying projects.

Vos and other Assembly Republicans said every revenue mechanism should be considered, including cutting income or sales taxes to offset a gas tax increase.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said last week that shifting more tax dollars from the state's general fund to roads in the budget.

Vos told reporters Tuesday that leave legislators facing the same funding problem in two years when projects have grown even more expensive.