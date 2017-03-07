New training tool to prevent pharmacy robberies in Wisconsin

Wauwatosa (WQOW) - Wisconsin is unveiling a new training tool to deter pharmacy robberies.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin are providing pharmacies statewide with training on how to deter a robbery and what to do during and after a robbery occurs. Attorney Schimel said pharmacies will not be required to complete the training, but he recommends them taking part in the training to know how to handle those situations before they happen.

Schimel said law enforcement will provide the Pharmacy Robbery Prevention and Response training to pharmacists, technicians, clerks and other pharmacy personnel. He said training can include geographic location, categories, amount and accessibility of drug stock, as well as security equipment, physical design and management practices.