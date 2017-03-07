Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting two girls - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting two girls

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said an Eau Claire man has admitted to sexually assaulting two girls.

On Tuesday, Manuel Bonilla-Sanchez made his first court appearance on charges of child sexual assault and repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to the charges, a girl told her older sister that he assaulted her. The older sister replied he had done the same thing to her years earlier when she was somewhere between 7 and 10 years old. She then notified police.

Bonilla-Sanchez is free on bond with orders not to have unsupervised contact with any children. He returns to court in May.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.