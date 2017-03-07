Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting two girls

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said an Eau Claire man has admitted to sexually assaulting two girls.

On Tuesday, Manuel Bonilla-Sanchez made his first court appearance on charges of child sexual assault and repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to the charges, a girl told her older sister that he assaulted her. The older sister replied he had done the same thing to her years earlier when she was somewhere between 7 and 10 years old. She then notified police.

Bonilla-Sanchez is free on bond with orders not to have unsupervised contact with any children. He returns to court in May.