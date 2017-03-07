Bloomer's trip to state creates community excitement, business revenue

Bloomer (WQOW) - The Bloomer girl's basketball team is heading to state for the first time since 2000, and that means big business for one area employer.



The staff at Bloomer Screen Printing has been working since early Monday printing more than 400 shirts that were ordered ahead of Bloomer's game on Thursday.



Owner Brenda Rufledt said they started designing the shirt before the team even clinched a spot in the tournament, so they would be ready to start printing if they made it to state.



She said they write down high school tournament dates on the calendar annually, just in case an area team makes it to state and requests their service, which keeps them busy nearly around the clock.



"We watch the brackets and we love to help the communities out," Rufledt said. "It has been so great to see the support, there's been just everyone from the schools to the community to the parents come in."



The Bloomer School District is canceling all classes on Thursday as the Blackhawks take on Martin Luther High School from Greendale.



