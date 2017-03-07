Eau Claire Transit customers divided on allowing concealed carry on buses

Eau Claire (WQOW) - How would you feel if the person sitting next to you on a city bus was carrying a gun? The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that carrying a concealed gun on public transit is legal, overturning an appeals court decision.



The case started when a group in Madison challenged the city's ban of guns on buses in 2014.



Eau Claire Transit Manager Tom Wagener said guns are prohibited on Eau Claire city buses but admits it's nearly impossible to tell if someone is carrying a concealed weapon, and people are not checked before boarding the bus.



It's an issue passengers in Eau Claire are divided on.



"I think people have the right to carry firearms as long as they are properly licensed, and properly trained, in how to handle it and carry those firearms," said Eau Claire resident Santiago DeMars. "I don't think it is a public safety issue. I think it is going to enhance public safety."



Jaz Greyhair disagrees with DeMars, adding he used to live in Chicago, where he experienced too many shootings. "It makes me feel uncomfortable," Greyhair said. "It would make me feel like I should move or get off the bus. I don't know if that person is going to use it on me."



The ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court only impacts a few cities, like Oshkosh and Madison, were it was illegal to bring a concealed gun on to a bus.



Wagener would not say if there will be any changes to Eau Claire's policy based on Tuesday's announcement.