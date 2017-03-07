NEW: Holmen police release sketch of attempted abduction suspect

Holmen police provided a sketch of the man who attempted to abduct a young girl Monday morning.

The drawing is based on information provided by the 11-year-old girl.

Holmen Police report attempted abduction of young girl

The attempt happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and Mallard Drive. Police are continuing to look for the man.

The man is described as a short stocky male, 5'5", with a dark complexion, large dark birthmark above upper lip (left side), large flat nose, large lips with a cut on the lower lip, some stubble, "soul patch" (dark hair) under the lower lip, scar on the right forearm on outside of wrist, fresh long cut on left thigh above knee (blood and scabbing), possible accent.

He was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with unknown wording in white across the upper back. He had on light blue jeans with tears in both legs, dark colored boxers visible out the top of the jeans, along with a brown belt. He was wearing black framed reflective sunglasses with paint on the left lens. The suspect had on black boots with gray and black laces. He was also wearing black, possibly leather, gloves.

Police also provided a description of the man's vehicle. It is an olive green 4-door vehicle with rust around the wheel wells, and a silver grill. Back side windows were tinted. no back plate, front plate with blue letters starting with "B". Black plastic frame around the plate. Silver duct tape around driver's side mirror, silver duct tape diagonal across upper left corner of back window. Dent in driver's side rear quarter panel. Trim piece along the lower drive's side of car that looked to be painted black, was chipping towards the rear tire and silver was visible.

Holmen Police Chief Shane Collins said anyone with information should contact the Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212. He said if anyone sees the suspect's vehicle, do not approach it and call 911.