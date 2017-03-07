Four Eau Claire businesses compete for Plaza Hotel liquor license

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The patrons at Eau Claire's Plaza Hotel have long since disappeared and so has the need for a liquor license. Now that it's up for grabs, four different local businesses are trying to get it.

The Eau Claire License Review Committee met Tuesday with four applications on the table. Those include The Wood Knot, formerly known as the Kaiser building located on Menomonie Street, The Pickle, Micon Cinemas location on Mall Drive and Singha Thai, located on Barstow Street. All four are vying for the license previously held by the Plaza. Three of the businesses, excluding Singha Thai, currently have reserve licenses, which are more expensive to obtain. The City of Eau Claire said the maximum number of regular licenses have already been given out.

"Although there are exemptions to the quota, like for restaurants that have more than 300 seats, or hotels that have at least 50 sleeping rooms and a restaurant with at least 150 people I believe, we can go over quota. Otherwise, once we hit the quota we can't issue anymore, so most communities, I think, are at their quota and have been for some time. So when a regular license becomes available there's usually a lot of interest," said Eau Claire Assistant City Attorney Doug Hoffer.

Reserve licenses cost about $10,000 more to obtain than regular licenses, and also cannot be transferred to a new location. The city said as of now, there are four remaining reserve licenses. The Eau Claire City Council will vote on who gets the Plaza's license next week.