Menomonie's Cobblestone Hotel begins to take shape

Menomonie (WQOW) -- They say what goes up must come down, but in downtown Menomonie the opposite can be said.

The lot on Main Street that will soon be home to a 51 room Cobblestone Hotel began to take shape. Developers are making progress while city staff said the footing is in and the foundation is poured. The next step is to insulate the walls and put those up.



onstruction is expected to wrap up sometime this fall. City staff said although the project is just getting started they believe it is still on track.