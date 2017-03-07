Bird flu found in flock owned by Jennie-O store in Barron

Barron (WQOW) -- A disease that has ruffled feathers in the past has returned to our area. News 18 has confirmed that the bird flu has been discovered in a turkey flock owned by the Jennie-O store in Barron.

Hormel, the parent company of Jennie-O, confirmed the discovery to News 18 on Tuesday night.



The discovery was first confirmed Saturday by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory. The NVLS is calling it a “low pathogenic avian influenza”, known as H5N2.

The company said so far, the bird flu has only been found on one farm site, where workers noticed the birds were acting strange and reported the potential problem. A report by the USDA found 84,000 birds could have been exposed at that farm. Hormel tells News 18 that those birds have been quarantined and will be monitored by staff.



The Barron Jennie-O store also suffered an outbreak in 2015 of a highly pathogenic version of the Avian flu. That form spreads more quickly and leads to high mortality rates among turkeys and chickens. In it's report, the USDA made it clear that this strain of H5N2 is different from that 2015 version. However, it still can mutate into the highly pathogenic version, so the animals are being monitored closely.



The USDA Health Inspection Service and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are responding to the situation in Barron.



Experts believe the disease is spread by wild waterfowl. Health experts say the avian flu only affects animals and is not considered to be a food safety issue for humans.