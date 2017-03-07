Beekeeping interest increases in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Wisconsin may be the dairy state, but there was a lot of buzz about beekeeping at the 54th Annual Farm Show in Eau Claire.

Stockman's Farm Supply featured its honeybee starter kits at the Eau Claire Farm Show. The store said it started selling beekeeping supplies three years ago, but has to order more each year because they sell out of supplies. The USDA said one out of every three bites of food in the United States depends on honeybees and other pollinators.

Stockman's Farm Supply said it also hosts seminars about the art of beekeeping.

"People have gotten more aware of honeybees," Timm Lawrence, Stockman's Farm Supply assistant manager, said. "The population is falling down, and people like bees for pollination for the garden and having their own, fresh honey."

Those who want to raise honeybees in the City of Eau Claire need to get a permit first.

The Eau Claire Farm Show continues Wednesday at the Menards Conference Center from 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free.