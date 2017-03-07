Henry family continues Eau Claire Farm Show tradition

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Wisconsin farmlands can be filled with heritage and family tradition, and the same can be said for the 54th Annual Farm Show in Eau Claire.

Bill Henry and his wife, Sally, represent the second generation to run the Eau Claire Farm Show with North Country Enterprises. Bill's father, Steve, started the company 40 years ago. In that time, the Henry family saw a lot of changes. Bill said the facilities grew, visitor and exhibitor numbers increased, and technology continues to change in the farming industry.

"Dad did it for years, and he did multiple shows, and we just fell in and lent him a hand," Bill said. "There's eight of us, and we learned that this was part of getting by, and we ended up having a blast. You meet so many neat people, farmers, exhibitors. You create a lot of friendships here."

Bill said they expect to see up to 9,000 people from the tri-state area at the two-day event, and they have a waiting list for vendors to join the show. The family runs four different farm shows throughout the state. Bill said he enjoys providing a one-stop shop for farmers to learn about the newest innovations in all areas of agriculture, and he is excited to someday have his children, Jessica, Brent and Travis, be the third generation in the business.

The Eau Claire Farm Show continues Wednesday at the Menards Conference Center from 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free.