Eau Claire diversity group launches "Welcome!" campaign

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire diversity group announced it is launching a welcome campaign in light of what it calls negative messages surrounding immigration, sexual orientation and more.

The group, humanKIND, said it will start its 'Welcome!' yard sign campaign this Saturday in Boyd Park. humanKIND said the idea is to show that the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is a place for everyone. The event will include speakers who say they were affected by changes in immigration policies and the unveiling of yard signs people can purchase and place in their neighborhood.

"We want to make it a place where people of all religious beliefs, all nationalities, all races, creeds and sexual orientations are all welcome at Eastside Hill, and we're working together to make it a quality neighborhood for people to want to stay in," Mark Ruddy, Eastside Hill Neighborhood Steering Committee president, said.

Saturday's event starts at 10 a.m. at the Boyd Park Shelter.