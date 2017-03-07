Wisconsin Senate approves eliminating state treasurer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state treasurer position would no longer exist under a constitutional amendment approved by the Wisconsin state Senate.
The Senate passed the amendment on an 18-15 vote Tuesday. The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the measure Thursday. Once approved by both houses, it would be put for a vote of the people in the April 2018 election.
Democratic opponents argue that the office should have its duties restored and bolstered to serve as a check and balance on the executive branch. Supporters of the amendment say it makes no sense to keep the office since its duties have been all-but eliminated in recent years.
Two Republicans joined with all Democrats in voting against the measure. They were Sens. Chris Kapenga, of Delafield, and Sheila Harsdorf, of River Falls.
