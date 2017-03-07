Durand Preparing for WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament

Durand (WQOW) -- The Durand Girls Basketball Team has a long and storied tradition, which includes two state titles in 1986 and 1987.

Now, for the 11th time in school history, and the first time since 2009, the Panthers are headed back to the State Tournament after pulling two comebacks in the Sectional Round. First, they raced past Colfax in the waning minutes of the Semifinals, and then, they did it again against Cameron in the Finals, both 2 point wins.

"Our team worked out butts off for this, and our coaches are amazing," Sophomore Hannah Prissel says, "our fans are amazing, they're here every game to support us."



"It's been a goal of ours since the beginning of the season and we all wanted it so bad," explains Sophomore Emma Hansen, "We hope to give it our all down there and see what we can do, but just making it is a huge accomplishment for us."

Head Coach Lionel Jones is aware of Durand's history. He has the team rolling this year to 23-3 overall record. Now Jones has a chance to help this team make their own mark on the Panthers' tradition.

"It's been a huge thing for me. When I got hired at Durand, I heard about the rich tradition there, they've always been a successful program, hasn't had a losing season yet," Jones explains, "The next step was to try to get back to State. So it's been a five year building process for our team, and I've got great girls and we put alot of work in during the offseason and we're very fortunate, for us, to be able to get back to state this year."

The confidence that those last two playoff wins bring will be tested by a tough Howard's Grove team, and a much different environment in the Resch Center. That's why the team is practicing at UW-Stout's Johnson Fieldhouse ahead of their state appearance.

"I think that we're definitely trying to get in the mindset that we're down there to play basketball, we're not just down there to have fun," says Senior Brianna Ross, "I mean, we're there to have fun, but we're also there to win."



"I'm looking forward to playing, I'm actually excited to play in the big arena and just to have the crowd and the energy around you," explains Senior Ally Gunderson, "It's going to be nerve wracking at first, but I can't wait to actually have that. Just to get a feel for what it will be like, with no backdrops, so I think practicing here will make us better, and prepare us more for down in Green Bay."

"Just finishing the year strong with this team," fellow Senior Ambree Schlosser says, "I mean we've worked so hard, and it'll be a great experience, win or lose, we got to where we wanted to be and we're just super excited to have the experience to go down there."

The Panthers will play Howard's Grove at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday. If Durand wins, they'll play for a state title, Saturday, at 12:45 P.M.

You can watch all the games of the 2017 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament live on WQOW 18, online at WQOW.com, or on your mobile device, by downloading the Magic of March app.