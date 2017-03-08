GOP healthcare overhaul leaves some Central Wisconsin citizens concerned

Wausau (WAOW) -- Republicans in Washington have rolled out a new plan that will look to overhaul the healthcare system across the country.

Supporters of the new plan say it will swap subsidies for tax credits so that more people could be covered.

The new plan still allows those with pre-existing conditions to be covered and young people can still remain on their parents plan until they're 26 .

Shannon Theilman is a recent widow living in Wausau who said the new plan scares her, as she will be forced to look for coverage next year once her husband's insurance runs out.

"It doesn't provide nearly the same level of protections as the Affordable Care Act did," she said. "It's frightening to me."

One major change to the current system will be to eliminate the individual mandate that punishes people who are uninsured. But Joel Lewis of Citizen Action of Wisconsin said, it's the individual mandate that made the coverage affordable.

"If the only people insurance companies are covering are people that are ill and older [and] aging then that's going to drive up costs," he said. "We need young and healthy people to be a part of the pool."

Requests to Republican Rep. Sean Duffy for comment on the new plan was not returned