Junction City standoff being investigated as hate crime

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- An 80-year-old man arrested following a three-hour standoff where four shots were fired, forcing the evacuation of a neighborhood in Junction City, made racial and disparaging comments about Hmong people, Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske Jr. told a judge Tuesday.

Henry Kaminski was arrested Monday after he surrendered to police following a dispute with a neighbor who is Hmong..

"There is some concern the crime is racially motivated," Molepske said.

Molepske said he expects to charge Kaminski with first-degree reckless endangering safety, possession of child pornography and possession of marijuana when he returns to court March 20. A judge ordered him jailed on a $5,000 bond with conditions that include "absolute sobriety," court records said.

Molepske outlined for a judge the series of events that led to the standoff on Junction City's main street Monday afternoon:

Kaminski confronted a neighbor who was checking her garden, yelled at her, produced a firearm and shot into the ground before retreating to the home before coming out a second time, yelling and firing another shot.

When police arrived, Kaminski came out of his home with a silver handgun, fired two more shots and went back inside before eventually surrendering without incident.

"He made various racial and disparaging remarks about the Hmong. He felt Junction City is being overrun by Hmong people," Molepske said.

During a search of Kaminski's home, police found "marijuana-growing operations" on the first and second floors, multiple handguns and child pornography on a computer, Molepske said.

Kaminski does not have a prior criminal record, the prosecutor said. He was released from jail Tuesday afternoon after posting bond.

Hmong residents in Junction City tell Newsline 9 they're upset that Kaminski is already out of prison, they don't think it was high enough of a bond. Nhia Moua, whose family lives next door to Kaminski said she's concerned for their safety.

"He gets out, then what, it's going to be my family and my brother-in-laws family too," said community member Nhia Moua.