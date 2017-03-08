Slideshow: High winds knock down trees and power lines in the Eau Claire area

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Strong winds knocked down trees, damaged roofs and knocked out power around the Chippewa Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday.

WQOW News 18 Chief Meteorologist Nick Grunseth says there is a wind advisory in effect until 4 p.m.Wednesday for west-central Wisconsin. He said wind speeds could reach between 35 to 55 miles per hour. Lower winds will be in the area after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Grunseth says there is an intense low pressure system over Hudson Bay in east-central Canada, which is causing the high wind gusts in the Chippewa Valley.

Xcel Energy says strong winds caused over 9,800 customers, mostly in the La Crosse and northern Wisconsin/Upper Michigan territories, to be without power. The spokesperson said high winds knocked trees and branches down onto power lines. Xcel says restoring power will vary for each of its service areas. You can track the restoration time on Xcel's electric outage map.

On its website, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative reports power outages in the areas of Clear Creek, Sigel, Washington, Pleasant Valley and Garfield.

There were two school closings reported in the area, including Birchwood and Neillsville because of power outages resulting from the high winds.