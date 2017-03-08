Eau Claire woman spotlighted in TLC program 'Skin Tight'

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is on a life-changing journey, losing 200 pounds after gastric bypass surgery, and being left with an excessive amount of extra skin. Wednesday night she is sharing her story with the world.



Ashley Striegel documented her weight loss story after her 2013 surgery on her Instagram page, and by using hashtags like extreme weight loss and gastric bypass, she was noticed by the TLC show 'Skin Tight'.



It is a show that follows people who have lost massive amounts of weight, and are set to go through skin-removal surgery.



In September, the crew from the show flew her to Texas where she underwent her first of two skin-tightening surgeries, and it is all captured on film. Wednesday night her story is airing, something she has been waiting anxiously to see for months.



"It was hard to have other people kind of stand there and have a camera, or two, on me and the sound people and stuff like that," Striegel said. "There were ups and downs, there were stressful times. I mean, I am very nervous for it to air and what they put together, but this would never happen again in my life. There is no way. This is probably one of the best things ever."



Striegel is bound by a contract with TLC which does not allow her to share any pictures with people, or on her Instagram account, until the show airs.



She said it has been four months since her most recent surgery, so she is nervously excited to watch the program.

