UPDATE: Augusta grass fire caused by person burning debris

By Claire Sarafin, Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Augusta (WQOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources told News 18 that the grass fire north of Augusta Wednesday started when a person burning debris didn't fully extinguish the materials. 

Steve Edge, the Forestry Team Leader, said the person responsible had a burning permit, but wasn't aware the DNR was not recommending burning that day because of the high winds. They said the person wasn't using a burning barrel. 

Authorities did ask people in the immediate area to evacuate, but it wasn't mandatory and they're not sure how many people actually left the scene. 

Ultimately, the fire burned about 25 acres of land including a small amount of county forest. It's not yet determined if the person who started it will face any charges or fines. 

POSTED: Wednesday, March 8
Augusta (WQOW) - A grass fire north of Augusta pushed people out of their homes Wednesday. 

Steve Edge with the DNR told News 18 the fire is contained but not before ten to 20 acres had already burned. He said an exact damage amount won't by known until they can assess the damage from an airplane. However, he said, it is still too windy to fly. 

The fire is along Highway GG and traffic is being allowed through. 

 

