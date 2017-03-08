'Rally for Excellence' sends UW-Eau Claire students to meet with state legislators

Eau Claire (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students will meet with their state legislators one-on-one Thursday as part of the biennial 'Rally for Excellence.'

Members of the UWEC Student Senate will travel to Madison to discuss topics important to them. Members told News 18 they are focusing on three main topics: the upcoming budget, student issues and building projects specific to UWEC. The Student Senate said state funding for two renovation projects has been requested: Governor's Hall, built in 1962 and Haas Fine Arts Center, built in 1970.

Students said the main goal for the trip is to push for a re-investment in the UW system and make sure students come first. "The things that students learn and experiences that they have each and every single day does have direct effects on the future of Wisconsin's economy, the future of Wisconsin's politics and the future of Wisconsin as a whole," student Nick Webber said.

More than 40 Blugolds will leave Thursday morning for the trip.