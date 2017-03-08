Ag officials not worried about Barron County avian influenza

Barron County (WQOW) - Agriculture officials said the recent strain of bird flu confirmed in a Barron County turkey flock is not a major cause for concern.

On Saturday, a low-pathogenic strain of the virus was found in a 84,000-bird turkey flock owned by the Jennie-O store in Barron, and that flock is now quarantined. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said this strain is not related to the 2015 virus that destroyed nearly 2 million birds in Wisconsin alone.

A representative from the state veterinarian's office compared this strain to a case of the "sniffles", saying the turkeys will likely recover on their own. Eau Claire County UW-Extension Agriculture Agent Mark Hagedorn said the case was verified to let the public know all procedures and protocols are being followed and to emphasize the importance of maintaining good bio-security on all farms and backyard flocks.

"It is just a wake-up call to be sure that we are aware, make sure we cook our chicken properly, make sure we clean our boots off as we go back and forth from areas where poultry are held, and we'll work though this," Hagedorn said.

There was a more deadly strain of the virus found in Tennessee, but Hagedorn said it is unlikely that will spread to Wisconsin based on migratory bird patterns. Hagedorn said if those raising poultry have any concerns about avian influenza, they should contact their local veterinarians.

DATCP said after hearing the news, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea banned imports of poultry products from the Wisconsin but said those markets only brought in about $500,000 in 2016. Officials said poultry products are still safe to eat, but it is important to wash hands and surfaces after handling raw meat.

