Eau Claire garbage collectors slowed down by windy weather

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Windy conditions add an extra element to the average garbage collector's day.

Andrew Holland, co-owner of ProVyro told News 18 routes take longer on windy days because haulers try to pick up as much blown over trash as they can.

Multiple garbage companies offered tips to help their haulers on days like Wednesday. First, don't put rocks or bricks on top of cans to try to weigh them down. They said that actually makes more work for the people picking up your trash and often doesn't prevent them from tipping over.

Haulers said recycling bins are the most likely to blow away so they ask customers to keep an eye on them. If it does blow away, don't worry about it too much. "We just get a new one to them, so they don't have to worry about," Holland said.

The easiest thing you can do to help haulers is to skip putting your trash out, if you can. Holland said you can put extra bags out next week, when the wind calms down, at no extra charge.



There were a number of wind-related power outages reported in western Wisconsin Wednesday. In a press release, Xcel Engery said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. They also wanted to remind people to stay away from any downed power lines.



Xcel Energy said people can report downed power lines or power outages by calling 1-800-895-1999.