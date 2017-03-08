ECPD new K-9 Officer Jake gears up for training

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is welcoming its newest officer, whose bite could be worse than his bark.

K-9 Officer Jake will be ready for duty in just a few weeks. On Wednesday, the police department recognized a handful of businesses that helped make it all possible. A few businesses recognized include Westgate Animal Hospital, Pet Foods Plus, Family Pet Foods, Blue Buffalo, Paws and Claws and Oakwood Animal Hospital.

The police department currently has one K-9 officer; Jake is the department's second K-9 officer. Staff said adding a new unit can cost upwards of $90,000. Adding Jake to the force was completely paid for by community donations,

"It's a useful tool, as far as helping officers with drug interdiction and criminal apprehension, as well as finding missing persons. It's a large commitment. There's a substantial amount of training to get these dogs to where they can do these things proficiently. For me it's a new challenge in my law enforcement career, plus it's an opportunity to work closely with the community," handler Officer Ian O'Connell said.

Officer O'Connell and Jake leave for Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday for a six-week training course. Once they are back, the department said the team will be ready for duty.