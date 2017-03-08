Mondovi man sentenced in Iowa assault, obscenity case

A Mondovi man will spend more than three months in jail after being convicted of sharing obscene material with a teenager.

Scott Robert Thompson, who is 55, was sentenced Tuesday in Iowa. Police say Thompson owns a film production company there.

Thompson was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year old actress who was starring in one of his films. Court records show Thompson claimed he pulled on the girl's body in an effort to get her to hang up a phone. The charge was reduced to simple assault. He also admitted showing the girl e-mailed photos of a nude woman. As part of his sentence Thompson was required to register as a sex offender.